StealthGas Inc (GASS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) is above average at 5.08x. The 36-month beta value for GASS is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GASS is $8.00, which is $2.43 above than the current price. The public float for GASS is 29.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of GASS on October 27, 2023 was 266.47K shares.

GASS) stock’s latest price update

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS)’s stock price has plunge by 12.63relation to previous closing price of 4.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

GASS’s Market Performance

GASS’s stock has risen by 7.63% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.96% and a quarterly rise of 13.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for StealthGas Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.50% for GASS stock, with a simple moving average of 49.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GASS Trading at 11.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, StealthGas Inc saw 108.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Equity return is now at value 8.05, with 5.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, StealthGas Inc (GASS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.