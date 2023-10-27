ST Microelectronics (STM) Stock Sees a3.23 Increase

The stock of ST Microelectronics (STM) has gone down by -1.11% for the week, with a -4.17% drop in the past month and a -24.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for STM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.49% for STM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.95% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) is above average at 8.67x. The 36-month beta value for STM is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STM is $58.28, which is $19.43 above than the current price. The public float for STM is 904.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of STM on October 27, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

STM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ST Microelectronics (NYSE: STM) has increased by 3.23 when compared to last closing price of 38.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.11% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that STMicroelectronics’ (STM) third-quarter results are likely to reflect product portfolio strength and end-market momentum despite macroeconomic challenges.

STM Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -5.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STM fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.46. In addition, ST Microelectronics saw 13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.10 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ST Microelectronics stands at +24.55. The total capital return value is set at 32.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.46. Equity return is now at value 33.22, with 21.44 for asset returns.

Based on ST Microelectronics (STM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.65. Total debt to assets is 14.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In summary, ST Microelectronics (STM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.