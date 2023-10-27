Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 161.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-10-26 that Spotify intends to make major changes to its royalty payout model starting next year to favor professional musicians.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is $173.97, which is $25.7 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 127.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPOT on October 27, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 5.61% increase in the past week, with a 3.01% rise in the past month, and a 6.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.14% for SPOT’s stock, with a 12.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $129 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.08%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.83. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 100.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -9.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.