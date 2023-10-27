Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) is $51.67, which is $2.51 above the current market price. The public float for SAH is 12.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAH on October 27, 2023 was 274.80K shares.

SAH) stock’s latest price update

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.45 compared to its previous closing price of 43.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants David Smith – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeff Dyke – President Heath Byrd – Chief Financial Officer Tim Keen – Chief Operating Officer, EchoPark Conference Call Participants Joe Enderlin – Stephens Inc. Rajat Gupta – JPMorgan John Murphy – Bank of America Michael Ward – The Benchmark Company Patrick Buckley – Jefferies Operator Good morning and welcome to the Sonic Automotive Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded today, Thursday, October 26, 2023.

SAH’s Market Performance

SAH’s stock has risen by 7.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly drop of -0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Sonic Automotive, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.03% for SAH’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on February 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAH Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH rose by +7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.68. In addition, Sonic Automotive, Inc. saw -0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from Byrd Heath, who sale 34,186 shares at the price of $54.01 back on Sep 14. After this action, Byrd Heath now owns 168,622 shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc., valued at $1,846,249 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Heath, the EVP and CFO of Sonic Automotive, Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Byrd Heath is holding 168,622 shares at $205,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive, Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value -3.18, with -0.64 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 70.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.