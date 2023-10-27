Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Singing Machine Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has surged by 21.66 when compared to previous closing price of 0.70, but the company has seen a 13.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-17 that Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) — the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products — today announced that its earnings for its first quarter fiscal 2024 will be released tomorrow, Friday August 18, 2023. The same day Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM Eastern time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update.

The 36-month beta value for MICS is also noteworthy at -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MICS is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 1.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on October 27, 2023 was 26.05K shares.

MICS’s Market Performance

The stock of Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) has seen a 13.54% increase in the past week, with a -18.12% drop in the past month, and a -46.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.35% for MICS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.12% for MICS’s stock, with a -56.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MICS Trading at -19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.83%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8808. In addition, Singing Machine Co., Inc. saw -80.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of Singing Machine Co., Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Singing Machine Co., Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.41 for the present operating margin

+22.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Singing Machine Co., Inc. stands at -11.80. The total capital return value is set at -28.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.83. Equity return is now at value -59.57, with -32.63 for asset returns.

Based on Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 7.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.18. Total debt to assets is 4.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Singing Machine Co., Inc. (MICS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.