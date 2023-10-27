Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) is 68.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SLP is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) is $53.33, which is $19.97 above the current market price. The public float for SLP is 15.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% of that float. On October 27, 2023, SLP’s average trading volume was 84.16K shares.

SLP) stock’s latest price update

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP)’s stock price has dropped by -14.70 in relation to previous closing price of 39.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tamara Gonzales – Investor Relations, Financial Profiles Shawn O’Connor – Chief Executive Officer Will Frederick – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Francois Brisebois – Oppenheimer Matt Hewitt – Craig-Hallum David Larsen – BTIG David Windley – Jefferies Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Simulations Plus Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

SLP’s Market Performance

Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has seen a -16.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.51% decline in the past month and a -32.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for SLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.43% for SLP’s stock, with a -22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLP stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLP in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLP Trading at -21.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLP fell by -16.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.51. In addition, Simulations Plus Inc. saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLP starting from LaVange Lisa, who sale 992 shares at the price of $49.29 back on Jul 27. After this action, LaVange Lisa now owns 5,616 shares of Simulations Plus Inc., valued at $48,896 using the latest closing price.

Paglia John Kenneth, the Director of Simulations Plus Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $46.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Paglia John Kenneth is holding 2,644 shares at $55,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+79.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simulations Plus Inc. stands at +23.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.