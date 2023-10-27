Silicom Ltd (SILC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Silicom Ltd (SILC) has gone down by -34.31% for the week, with a -39.46% drop in the past month and a -60.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.43% for SILC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.34% for SILC’s stock, with a -54.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILC is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILC is $28.00, which is $12.51 above the current price. The public float for SILC is 6.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILC on October 27, 2023 was 36.26K shares.

SILC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ: SILC) has decreased by -30.23 when compared to last closing price of 22.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -34.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call July 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Ehud Helft – EK Global Investor Relations Liron Eizenman – Chief Executive Officer Eran Gilad – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Henderson – Needham & Company Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SILC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILC in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $35 based on the research report published on April 07, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SILC Trading at -38.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -38.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILC fell by -34.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.47. In addition, Silicom Ltd saw -63.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.23 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicom Ltd stands at +12.16. The total capital return value is set at 11.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 10.73, with 8.23 for asset returns.

Based on Silicom Ltd (SILC), the company’s capital structure generated 4.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.19. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicom Ltd (SILC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.