Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGHT)’s stock price has decreased by -64.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.61. However, the company has seen a -63.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-24 that MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (“Sight Sciences,” or the “Company”), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative technology intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The company’s management will discuss the results during a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

, and the 36-month beta value for SGHT is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGHT is 28.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SGHT on October 27, 2023 was 235.37K shares.

SGHT’s Market Performance

SGHT stock saw a decrease of -63.35% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -59.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -85.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.32% for Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.54% for SGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -84.51% for the last 200 days.

SGHT Trading at -72.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.29%, as shares sank -60.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHT fell by -63.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Sight Sciences Inc saw -89.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHT

Equity return is now at value -43.28, with -33.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.