Should You Invest in Redfin Corp (RDFN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for RDFN is $8.04, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 109.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.00% of that float. The average trading volume for RDFN on October 27, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 5.14. However, the company has seen a 1.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-24 that Redfin is getting a $250 million infusion from Apollo Capital Management. The company plans to use the cash to pay down its convertible debt.

RDFN’s Market Performance

RDFN’s stock has risen by 1.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.57% and a quarterly drop of -65.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Redfin Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.62% for RDFN stock, with a simple moving average of -44.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RDFN Trading at -31.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -26.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Redfin Corp saw 21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Nielsen Christopher John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Oct 16. After this action, Nielsen Christopher John now owns 415,094 shares of Redfin Corp, valued at $58,896 using the latest closing price.

Nielsen Christopher John, the Chief Financial Officer of Redfin Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Nielsen Christopher John is holding 425,094 shares at $84,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corp stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -177.54, with -13.84 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corp (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Redfin Corp (RDFN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.