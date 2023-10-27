Should You Invest in Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for ORC is $17.50, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for ORC is 43.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ORC on October 27, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.16 in relation to its previous close of 6.12. However, the company has experienced a -6.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that AGNC Investment preannounces results. In line with our expectations, but it sent prices plunging. All agency mortgage REITs that reported so far have included big losses to book value. Expect that trend to continue. We can demonstrate the damage to book value.

ORC’s Market Performance

ORC’s stock has fallen by -6.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -28.72% and a quarterly drop of -42.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for Orchid Island Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.43% for ORC’s stock, with a -39.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORC Trading at -28.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -27.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -41.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.19, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.