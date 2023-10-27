Should You Invest in Expensify Inc (EXFY) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for EXFY is $5.67, which is $3.18 above the current market price. The public float for EXFY is 40.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.00% of that float. The average trading volume for EXFY on October 27, 2023 was 720.67K shares.

Expensify Inc (NASDAQ: EXFY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.77 in relation to its previous close of 2.62. However, the company has experienced a -11.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-23 that Expensify says it has made its first venture into the personal payments space with its new app. The firm says its new offering, announced Monday (Oct. 23), is an expansion of the company’s business expense management technology, designed for consumer payments.

EXFY’s Market Performance

Expensify Inc (EXFY) has experienced a -11.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.27% drop in the past month, and a -69.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.42% for EXFY’s stock, with a -63.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXFY Trading at -30.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Expensify Inc saw -71.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Barrett David Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Oct 11. After this action, Barrett David Michael now owns 2,654,021 shares of Expensify Inc, valued at $95,700 using the latest closing price.

Schaffer Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of Expensify Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Schaffer Ryan is holding 84,285 shares at $13,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -30.01, with -13.51 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expensify Inc (EXFY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.