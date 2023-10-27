Should You Invest in Aflac Inc. (AFL) Now?

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AFL is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AFL is $77.49, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for AFL is 534.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for AFL on October 27, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

AFL) stock’s latest price update

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 78.26. However, the company has seen a -2.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that With the start of the final quarter of 2023, it’s time to take a look back at my previous month of dividend income. Getting close to that $2,000 milestone in a month sure looks amazing. I know, those end of quarter months are always the big payers but it’s still nice to see.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has fallen by -2.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.64% and a quarterly rise of 7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Aflac Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.03% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.32. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $76.47 back on Oct 02. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 26,598 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $38,235 using the latest closing price.

Daniels James Todd, the EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc., sale 3,355 shares at $74.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Daniels James Todd is holding 60,274 shares at $249,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc. stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.66, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc. (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.