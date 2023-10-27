ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) has dropped by -10.06 compared to previous close of 7.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -33.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY ) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after revealing details of an upcoming reverse split. According to a press release from the staffing solutions company, it will undergo a one-for-24 reverse stock split at the end of the week.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) by analysts is $31.20, which is $24.54 above the current market price. The public float for PIXY is 0.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of PIXY was 187.36K shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY’s stock has seen a -33.47% decrease for the week, with a -73.57% drop in the past month and a -75.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.58% for ShiftPixy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.79% for PIXY’s stock, with a -91.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -57.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.78%, as shares sank -65.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY fell by -33.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc saw -98.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIXY starting from Weaver Kenneth Weir, who sale 51 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Dec 30. After this action, Weaver Kenneth Weir now owns 0 shares of ShiftPixy Inc, valued at $956 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.29 for the present operating margin

+3.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc stands at -120.56. Equity return is now at value -144.94, with -41.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.