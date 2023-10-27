SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.70 in relation to its previous close of 0.85. However, the company has experienced a -33.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-19 that Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. ICU, +70.05% rocketed 45.3% on heavy volume in premarket trading Thursday, to take them back above the $1 mark for the first time in five months. Trading volume spiked to 21.4 million shares ahead of the open, to already match the full-day average.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICU is -0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) is $1.00, which is $0.21 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.22% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ICU’s average trading volume was 13.23M shares.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU stock saw an increase of -33.45% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 319.49% and a quarterly increase of 55.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.81% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.08% for ICU stock, with a simple moving average of -47.15% for the last 200 days.

ICU Trading at 108.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.84%, as shares surge +322.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +154.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -33.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6344. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -80.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.