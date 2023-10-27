Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SCU is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCU is $17.00, which is $4.36 above than the current price. The public float for SCU is 13.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of SCU on October 27, 2023 was 276.29K shares.

SCU) stock’s latest price update

Sculptor Capital Management Inc (NYSE: SCU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.98 in relation to its previous close of 12.39. However, the company has experienced a 4.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that U.S. equity markets remained turbulent while benchmark interest rates retreated as investors weighed shocking geopolitical developments in the Middle East against inflation data showing an energy-driven reacceleration in price pressures. Posting a second week of modest gains following a four-week skid, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, but gains remained “top-heavy.” The Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 each posted weekly declines.

SCU’s Market Performance

Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) has seen a 4.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.36% gain in the past month and a 15.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for SCU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.15% for SCU’s stock, with a 28.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SCU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12.50 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SCU Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCU rose by +4.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.18. In addition, Sculptor Capital Management Inc saw 45.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCU starting from Sculptor Capital Management, I, who sale 1,882 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Sculptor Capital Management, I now owns 44,943 shares of Sculptor Capital Management Inc, valued at $20,702 using the latest closing price.

Sculptor Capital Management, I, the 10% Owner of Sculptor Capital Management Inc, sale 7,526 shares at $11.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sculptor Capital Management, I is holding 45,225 shares at $84,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.39 for the present operating margin

+92.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sculptor Capital Management Inc stands at -4.30. The total capital return value is set at -2.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.