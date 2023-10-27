Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has seen a 41.47% increase in the past week, with a 49.23% gain in the past month, and a 51.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.42% for SRRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.56% for SRRK stock, with a simple moving average of 31.93% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRRK is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SRRK is $24.00, which is $13.39 above the current price. The public float for SRRK is 49.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRRK on October 27, 2023 was 546.63K shares.

SRRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) has surged by 17.63 when compared to previous closing price of 9.02, but the company has seen a 41.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that The Scholar Rock Holding Corporation phase 3 SAPPHIRE study for apitegromab for the treatment of type 2 and type 2 SMA patients has completed enrollment and is expected to report results in Q4 2024. Data from the TOPAZ study showed consistent gains in motor function scores for SMA patients treated with apitegromab. It is expected that the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market is projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2032.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRRK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SRRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRRK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRRK Trading at 55.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares surge +45.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRRK rose by +41.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Scholar Rock Holding Corp saw 17.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRRK starting from AKKARAJU SRINIVAS, who purchase 2,189,781 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Oct 16. After this action, AKKARAJU SRINIVAS now owns 6,788,609 shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, valued at $15,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Samsara BioCapital GP, LLC, the 10% Owner of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, purchase 2,189,781 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Samsara BioCapital GP, LLC is holding 6,788,609 shares at $15,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-404.81 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scholar Rock Holding Corp stands at -405.21. The total capital return value is set at -46.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.87. Equity return is now at value -60.10, with -45.09 for asset returns.

Based on Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK), the company’s capital structure generated 26.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.05. Total debt to assets is 19.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.