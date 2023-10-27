Salesforce Inc (CRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRM is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRM is $256.15, which is $59.9 above the current price. The public float for CRM is 940.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRM on October 27, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 197.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Mixed earnings from big tech are being interpreted more negatively by the market. Tech stocks that soared on AI hype are now selling off on less exciting follow-through.

CRM’s Market Performance

Salesforce Inc (CRM) has seen a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.20% decline in the past month and a -13.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for CRM’s stock, with a -1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $232 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRM Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRM fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.18. In addition, Salesforce Inc saw 48.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRM starting from Benioff Marc, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $198.31 back on Oct 25. After this action, Benioff Marc now owns 15,116,166 shares of Salesforce Inc, valued at $2,974,610 using the latest closing price.

Benioff Marc, the Chair and CEO of Salesforce Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $203.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Benioff Marc is holding 15,131,166 shares at $3,046,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.93 for the present operating margin

+65.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Salesforce Inc stands at +0.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value 2.67, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Salesforce Inc (CRM), the company’s capital structure generated 25.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.32. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Salesforce Inc (CRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.