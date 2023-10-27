RPT Realty (RPT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RPT Realty (RPT) by analysts is $11.13, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for RPT is 78.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RPT was 1.26M shares.

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.07 in relation to its previous close of 9.87. However, the company has experienced a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust – Residential sector have probably already heard of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and RPT Realty (RPT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

RPT’s Market Performance

RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a 1.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.96% decline in the past month and a -3.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for RPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.27% for RPT’s stock, with a 2.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RPT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPT Trading at -1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPT rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, RPT Realty saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPT Realty stands at +38.18. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 7.89, with 3.69 for asset returns.

Based on RPT Realty (RPT), the company’s capital structure generated 94.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.53. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, RPT Realty (RPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.