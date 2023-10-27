Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Roku Inc (ROKU) is $82.29, which is $27.07 above the current market price. The public float for ROKU is 123.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% of that float. On October 27, 2023, ROKU’s average trading volume was 7.87M shares.

ROKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has plunged by -3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 58.50, but the company has seen a -9.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-25 that Recently I started to believe that my bullishness about many growth stocks, including some that aren’t yet profitable, was entirely misplaced. After all, I thought, so many experts and large investors obviously believe that, due to the recent increase in Treasury yields, the vast majority of tech firms without huge amounts of cash will definitely underperform, while all unprofitable companies are doomed.

ROKU’s Market Performance

Roku Inc (ROKU) has experienced a -9.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.60% drop in the past month, and a -37.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.85% for ROKU’s stock, with a -14.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ROKU Trading at -23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.03%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -9.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.46. In addition, Roku Inc saw 38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Banks Matthew C., who sale 208 shares at the price of $70.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Banks Matthew C. now owns 5,604 shares of Roku Inc, valued at $14,602 using the latest closing price.

Katz Gidon, the President, Consumer Experience of Roku Inc, sale 1,968 shares at $79.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Katz Gidon is holding 22,572 shares at $155,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -15.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.39. Equity return is now at value -24.79, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.37. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Roku Inc (ROKU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.