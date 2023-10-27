Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) has plunged by -1.68 when compared to previous closing price of 1.19, but the company has seen a -7.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that Small-cap tech stocks have been overshadowed by mega-cap tech giants despite their potential for innovation and future growth. Smaller-cap stocks have appeal for potential acquisition by larger corporations. Three small cap tech stocks focused on AI—Applied Digital (APLD), Innodata (INOD) and Rigetti (RGTI)—are especially intriguing looking ahead into 2024.

, and the 36-month beta value for RGTI is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RGTI is $3.50, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for RGTI is 80.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.35% of that float. The average trading volume for RGTI on October 27, 2023 was 7.05M shares.

RGTI’s Market Performance

RGTI’s stock has seen a -7.14% decrease for the week, with a -17.61% drop in the past month and a -46.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.67% for Rigetti Computing Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for RGTI’s stock, with a -1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RGTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RGTI Trading at -28.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.25%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGTI fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3215. In addition, Rigetti Computing Inc saw 60.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGTI starting from Fitzgerald Alissa, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Sep 01. After this action, Fitzgerald Alissa now owns 140,810 shares of Rigetti Computing Inc, valued at $14,400 using the latest closing price.

Danis Richard, the General Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Rigetti Computing Inc, sale 40,084 shares at $1.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Danis Richard is holding 1,136,232 shares at $76,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-791.51 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigetti Computing Inc stands at -545.88. The total capital return value is set at -42.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.97. Equity return is now at value -56.82, with -41.37 for asset returns.

Based on Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 26.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.67. Total debt to assets is 19.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.