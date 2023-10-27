Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) by analysts is $5.50, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 139.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RBBN was 412.23K shares.

The stock price of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) has surged by 2.63 when compared to previous closing price of 1.90, but the company has seen a 1.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Joni Roberts – Chief Marketing Officer Bruce McClelland – Chief Executive Officer Mick Lopez – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Erik Suppiger – JMP Securities Greg Mesniaeff – WestPark Capital Dave Kang – B. Riley Securities Tim Savageaux – Northland Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the Ribbon Communications Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

RBBN’s Market Performance

RBBN’s stock has risen by 1.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.97% and a quarterly drop of -40.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.83% for Ribbon Communications Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.32% for RBBN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBBN Trading at -25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2638. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc saw -30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.63 back on May 04. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 208,109 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc, valued at $5,270 using the latest closing price.

McClelland Bruce William, the President & CEO of Ribbon Communications Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that McClelland Bruce William is holding 1,151,963 shares at $26,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.81 for the present operating margin

+45.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc stands at -11.96. The total capital return value is set at -3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.88. Equity return is now at value -11.32, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.