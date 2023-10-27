Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVP is 13.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVP on October 27, 2023 was 74.55K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

RVP) stock’s latest price update

Retractable Technologies Inc (AMEX: RVP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-26 that Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) is a hidden gem trading below our assessed liquidation value of $2.25 per share. The company is well-positioned to get back into profitable territory soon.

RVP’s Market Performance

Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) has seen a -10.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.76% decline in the past month and a -5.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for RVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.18% for RVP’s stock, with a -26.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVP Trading at -10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares sank -9.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1727. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 688,575 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc, valued at $4,800,000 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Retractable Technologies Inc, sale 250,000 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 3,688,575 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc stands at +5.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value -1.72, with -0.93 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.67. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.