REE Automotive Ltd (REE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for REE is $17.88, which is $15.06 above the current market price. REE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for REE on October 27, 2023 was 37.60K shares.

The stock price of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) has jumped by 17.50 compared to previous close of 2.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of fully by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced that CEO and co-founder Daniel Barel will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on November 2, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

REE’s Market Performance

REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has seen a -12.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.54% decline in the past month and a -72.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.90% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.83% for REE’s stock, with a -70.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REE Trading at -39.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.46%, as shares sank -37.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -12.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd saw -75.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

The total capital return value is set at -57.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.34. Equity return is now at value -65.99, with -55.39 for asset returns.

Based on REE Automotive Ltd (REE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -113.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd (REE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.