Real-Time Update: Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) has seen a 7.16% increase in the past week, with a -15.88% drop in the past month, and a -65.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.15% for SMFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for SMFL’s stock, with a -93.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMFL is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMFL is $24.00, which is $23.28 above the current price. The public float for SMFL is 1.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMFL on October 27, 2023 was 215.81K shares.

SMFL) stock’s latest price update

Smart for Life Inc (NASDAQ: SMFL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-03 that MIAMI, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that Darren Minton, Chief Executive Officer of Smart For Life, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference which is being held September 11th – 13th, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

SMFL Trading at -26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.93%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFL rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7429. In addition, Smart for Life Inc saw -97.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFL starting from Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, who sale 1,161,000 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 16. After this action, Trilogy Capital Group, LLC now owns 5,229,000 shares of Smart for Life Inc, valued at $298,377 using the latest closing price.

Cervantes Alfonso J. JR, the Executive Chairman of Smart for Life Inc, sale 1,161,000 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Cervantes Alfonso J. JR is holding 5,229,000 shares at $298,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.71 for the present operating margin

+15.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart for Life Inc stands at -168.73. The total capital return value is set at -64.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -307.95. Equity return is now at value -432.79, with -69.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart for Life Inc (SMFL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.