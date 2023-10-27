Real-Time Update: EQRx Inc (EQRX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, EQRX stock has gone down by -7.39%, with a monthly decline of -4.91% and a quarterly surge of 24.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for EQRx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for EQRX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.96% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EQRx Inc (EQRX) is $2.10, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for EQRX is 322.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQRX on October 27, 2023 was 5.07M shares.

The stock of EQRx Inc (NASDAQ: EQRX) has increased by 1.43 when compared to last closing price of 2.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-17 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy now? Today might be your day

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, EQRx Inc saw -13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

To put it simply, EQRx Inc (EQRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.