Real-Time Update: Carters Inc (CRI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Carters Inc (CRI) has seen a -3.25% decrease in the past week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month, and a -13.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for CRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for CRI’s stock, with a -8.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRI is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for CRI is $70.14, which is $5.26 above the current price. The public float for CRI is 36.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRI on October 27, 2023 was 667.22K shares.

CRI) stock’s latest price update

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 64.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Carter’s (CRI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.67 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRI Trading at -4.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.21. In addition, Carters Inc saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from Jenkins Jeff, who sale 3,513 shares at the price of $69.15 back on Aug 25. After this action, Jenkins Jeff now owns 33,166 shares of Carters Inc, valued at $242,924 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Jill, the SVP HR and Talent Development of Carters Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $74.88 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Wilson Jill is holding 27,085 shares at $149,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carters Inc stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 25.28, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carters Inc (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carters Inc (CRI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.