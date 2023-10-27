Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QRTEA is $0.55, which is $0.1 above the current price. The public float for QRTEA is 348.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QRTEA on October 27, 2023 was 7.25M shares.

QRTEA) stock’s latest price update

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.96 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a -13.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-23 that Understandably, the concept of stocks to sell is a controversial one in the capital market. Let me rephrase that in baseball terms.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has experienced a -13.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.72% drop in the past month, and a -55.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.95% for QRTEA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.39% for QRTEA stock, with a simple moving average of -59.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares sank -23.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -13.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5072. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -72.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 26,231 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Sep 20. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 40,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $16,526 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the Chairman of the Board of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 101 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $3,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -144.65, with -19.76 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.