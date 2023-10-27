Qudian Inc ADR (QD): A Technical Analysis

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qudian Inc ADR (QD) is $7.21, which is -$0.66 below the current market price. QD currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of QD on October 27, 2023 was 794.70K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

QD) stock’s latest price update

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that This article reviews a list of penny stocks to watch after the much anticipated ARM IPO. But before we dive into that watch list, let’s explain what the ARM IPO is and why it might influence certain stocks.

QD’s Market Performance

QD’s stock has fallen by -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.49% and a quarterly drop of -26.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.07% for Qudian Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.59% for QD’s stock, with a 8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at -13.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9762. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 88.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.31 for the present operating margin

+27.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at -58.88. The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.35, with 1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Qudian Inc ADR (QD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.25. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -19.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.