Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 104.78. However, the company has experienced a -5.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-26 that A drop in profit and lower revenues are expected from the San Diego, California-based chipmaker QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) when it reports its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1. A slowdown in the sale of smartphones and other devices that require chips as economic uncertainty has seen curbed consumer spending is expected to drag on Qualcomm’s quarterly and full-year performance.

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) is $137.17, which is $31.95 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QCOM on October 27, 2023 was 7.96M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a -5.09% decrease in the past week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month, and a -18.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for QCOM’s stock, with a -10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.01. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $112.28 back on Oct 11. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 4,745 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $112,280 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 6,001 shares at $110.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 25,229 shares at $662,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 47.02, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.