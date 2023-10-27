Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.92 in comparison to its previous close of 5.61, however, the company has experienced a -7.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Prospect Capital stock is currently trading at a 35% discount to its net asset value. This is as non-performing loans remain low and it sports a 12% dividend yield that’s fully covered by net investment income. The discount will likely remain sticky until the monthly dividend previously cut twice in the last decade starts to grow.

The 36-month beta value for PSEC is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for PSEC is $5.75, which is $0.36 above than the current price. The public float for PSEC is 297.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of PSEC on October 27, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC’s stock has seen a -7.55% decrease for the week, with a -10.02% drop in the past month and a -16.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.52% for PSEC’s stock, with a -17.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSEC Trading at -10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -11.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Barry John F, who purchase 166,160 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 12. After this action, Barry John F now owns 72,918,888 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $995,298 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 16,520 shares at $5.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Barry John F is holding 72,752,728 shares at $98,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.76 for the present operating margin

+70.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -12.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.