Popular Inc. (BPOP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Popular Inc. (BPOP) has gone up by 2.52% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a -10.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.17% for BPOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.93% for BPOP’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is $76.00, which is $11.37 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 70.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BPOP on October 27, 2023 was 375.89K shares.

BPOP) stock’s latest price update

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)’s stock price has soared by 7.73 in relation to previous closing price of 59.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Popular (BPOP) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.70 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BPOP Trading at 1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.90. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from Burckhart Camille, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $64.40 back on Sep 08. After this action, Burckhart Camille now owns 37,387 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $450,800 using the latest closing price.

Ferre Maria Luisa, the Director of Popular Inc., sale 2,095 shares at $67.99 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Ferre Maria Luisa is holding 34,400 shares at $142,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.95 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +35.25. The total capital return value is set at 21.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.75. Equity return is now at value 22.34, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Popular Inc. (BPOP), the company’s capital structure generated 38.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.62. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.