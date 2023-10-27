Plexus Corp. (PLXS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLXS is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PLXS is $106.80, which is $12.71 above the current price. The public float for PLXS is 26.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLXS on October 27, 2023 was 109.22K shares.

PLXS) stock’s latest price update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.58 compared to its previous closing price of 87.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Plexus’s (PLXS) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is affected by weakness in the Healthcare/Life Sciences and Industrial sectors.

PLXS’s Market Performance

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has seen a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.32% gain in the past month and a -3.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for PLXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for PLXS’s stock, with a -1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLXS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PLXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLXS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $116 based on the research report published on January 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLXS Trading at -0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLXS rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.85. In addition, Plexus Corp. saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLXS starting from Kelsey Todd P., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $92.31 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kelsey Todd P. now owns 109,885 shares of Plexus Corp., valued at $184,620 using the latest closing price.

Kelsey Todd P., the CEO of Plexus Corp., sale 3,280 shares at $102.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kelsey Todd P. is holding 111,885 shares at $335,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+9.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plexus Corp. stands at +3.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.76. Equity return is now at value 12.04, with 4.14 for asset returns.

Based on Plexus Corp. (PLXS), the company’s capital structure generated 45.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.48. Total debt to assets is 14.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plexus Corp. (PLXS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.