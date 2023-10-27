Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for PEGA is $52.42, which is $11.58 above the current market price. The public float for PEGA is 39.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.31% of that float. The average trading volume for PEGA on October 27, 2023 was 236.25K shares.

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.16 in comparison to its previous close of 38.11, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Although the revenue and EPS for Pegasystems (PEGA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

PEGA’s Market Performance

PEGA’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.50% and a quarterly drop of -19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Pegasystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.02% for PEGA’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEGA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for PEGA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PEGA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $65 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEGA Trading at -7.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGA rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.56. In addition, Pegasystems Inc. saw 19.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGA starting from KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, who sale 248 shares at the price of $44.55 back on Sep 13. After this action, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A now owns 0 shares of Pegasystems Inc., valued at $11,048 using the latest closing price.

Akgonul Rifat Kerim, the Chief Product Officer of Pegasystems Inc., sale 1,890 shares at $46.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Akgonul Rifat Kerim is holding 52,921 shares at $88,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.65 for the present operating margin

+71.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pegasystems Inc. stands at -26.22. The total capital return value is set at -9.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.41. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Based on Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA), the company’s capital structure generated 525.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.02. Total debt to assets is 50.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.