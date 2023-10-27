PCTEL Inc (PCTI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI) is 19.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PCTI is 0.31.

The public float for PCTI is 14.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On October 27, 2023, PCTI’s average trading volume was 140.58K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PCTI) stock’s latest price update

PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.15 in relation to previous closing price of 6.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that PCTEL Inc shares surged 47% to $6.86 in late-morning trading on Monday after the wireless technology solutions provider announced that it has agreed to be acquired by Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for $7 per share in cash, or a total consideration of about $139.7 million, representing a more than 50% premium to Friday’s closing price. PCTEL said the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024.

PCTI’s Market Performance

PCTI’s stock has fallen by -0.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 65.62% and a quarterly rise of 38.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for PCTEL Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.15% for PCTI’s stock, with a 45.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PCTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCTI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

PCTI Trading at 43.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +63.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTI fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, PCTEL Inc saw 59.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTI starting from ARVIK ARNT, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Nov 14. After this action, ARVIK ARNT now owns 49,957 shares of PCTEL Inc, valued at $15,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTI

Equity return is now at value 9.49, with 7.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PCTEL Inc (PCTI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.