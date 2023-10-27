Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is 187.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) is $279.58, which is $42.39 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 303.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On October 27, 2023, PANW’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.10 in comparison to its previous close of 244.79, however, the company has experienced a -6.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-25 that The “Halftime Report” investment committee debates the biggest analyst calls of the day.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW’s stock has fallen by -6.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.28% and a quarterly drop of -4.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Palo Alto Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.56% for PANW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $305 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $248.63. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 69.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $235.86 back on Oct 02. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 177,213 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,613,868 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $235.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,522,898 shares at $8,489,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 3.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.