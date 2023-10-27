Opgen Inc (OPGN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has plunge by 10.33relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -32.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN ) stock is on the rise Friday after the precision medicine company withdrew a share offering. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the company requesting the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form S-1.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is -0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for OPGN is $3.00, which is $2.34 above the current price. The public float for OPGN is 8.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPGN on October 27, 2023 was 4.51M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

The stock of Opgen Inc (OPGN) has seen a -32.45% decrease in the past week, with a 219.81% rise in the past month, and a 16.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.59% for OPGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for OPGN’s stock, with a -25.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at 79.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.53%, as shares surge +229.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +213.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -32.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6391. In addition, Opgen Inc saw -76.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opgen Inc stands at -1429.96. The total capital return value is set at -50.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.35. Equity return is now at value -211.58, with -101.63 for asset returns.

Based on Opgen Inc (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.18. Total debt to assets is 57.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opgen Inc (OPGN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.