noco-noco Inc (NCNC) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has seen a -18.18% decrease in the past week, with a -64.17% drop in the past month, and a -96.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.76% for NCNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.74% for NCNC’s stock, with a -95.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC) is 5.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NCNC is 1.61.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for NCNC is 29.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On October 27, 2023, NCNC’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

NCNC) stock’s latest price update

noco-noco Inc (NASDAQ: NCNC)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -18.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NCNC Trading at -81.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares sank -65.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNC fell by -18.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7295. In addition, noco-noco Inc saw -96.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNC

Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of noco-noco Inc (NCNC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.