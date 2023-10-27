Nike, Inc. (NKE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has plunged by -3.40 when compared to previous closing price of 103.54, but the company has seen a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-26 that NKE saw its stock trading at around $83 on October 2, 2022, when the Fed kept increasing rates, and now remains up by about 24% from those levels.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKE on October 27, 2023 was 8.21M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE’s stock has seen a -2.94% decrease for the week, with a 11.85% rise in the past month and a -7.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for Nike, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.92% for NKE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.62. In addition, Nike, Inc. saw -14.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from PARKER MARK G, who sale 58,091 shares at the price of $99.60 back on Oct 16. After this action, PARKER MARK G now owns 1,255,600 shares of Nike, Inc., valued at $5,785,864 using the latest closing price.

SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, the Director of Nike, Inc., purchase 13,072 shares at $96.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that SWAN ROBERT HOLMES is holding 18,005 shares at $1,256,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nike, Inc. (NKE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.