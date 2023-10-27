Nextracker Inc (NXT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has decreased by -1.78 when compared to last closing price of 37.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that Flex announced stronger-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, driven by margin expansion initiatives. The manufacturing leader also announced a plan to spin off its 51.47% interest in Nextracker to Flex shareholders.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for NXT is $51.58, which is $15.18 above the current price. The public float for NXT is 48.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on October 27, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

NXT’s Market Performance

NXT’s stock has seen a 5.57% increase for the week, with a -9.68% drop in the past month and a -14.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for Nextracker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for NXT stock, with a simple moving average of -1.31% for the last 200 days.

NXT Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +5.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.82. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 19.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who sale 2,518,438 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 12,760,752 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $88,935,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.