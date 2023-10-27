New Relic Inc (NEWR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEWR is $86.36, which is -$0.42 below the current price. The public float for NEWR is 65.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEWR on October 27, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR)’s stock price has soared by 0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 86.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Corrections can be healthy as the broader indexes are still up nicely for the year and investors may get an opportunity to buy the dip in several intriguing stocks near their 52-week highs.

NEWR’s Market Performance

New Relic Inc (NEWR) has experienced a 1.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.34% rise in the past month, and a 3.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.30% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for NEWR’s stock, with a 15.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $87 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.27% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.36%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.96. In addition, New Relic Inc saw 53.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Lloyd Thomas J., who sale 1,314 shares at the price of $84.00 back on Aug 18. After this action, Lloyd Thomas J. now owns 6,540 shares of New Relic Inc, valued at $110,376 using the latest closing price.

Staples William, the CEO of New Relic Inc, sale 8,658 shares at $84.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Staples William is holding 123,243 shares at $727,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc stands at -19.47. The total capital return value is set at -16.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.86. Equity return is now at value -50.60, with -15.04 for asset returns.

Based on New Relic Inc (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 161.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.74. Total debt to assets is 38.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Relic Inc (NEWR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.