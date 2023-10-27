Neurometrix Inc. (NURO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Neurometrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) has dropped by -19.10 compared to previous close of 0.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO), announced today that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 4, 2023.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NURO is 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NURO is $50.00, which is $49.46 above the current price. The public float for NURO is 8.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NURO on October 27, 2023 was 38.24K shares.

NURO’s Market Performance

The stock of Neurometrix Inc. (NURO) has seen a -16.09% decrease in the past week, with a -11.02% drop in the past month, and a -39.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for NURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.02% for NURO’s stock, with a -53.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NURO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NURO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NURO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on October 20, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

NURO Trading at -21.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.90%, as shares sank -18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NURO fell by -16.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6527. In addition, Neurometrix Inc. saw -63.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.43 for the present operating margin

+69.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurometrix Inc. stands at -53.50. The total capital return value is set at -19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.76. Equity return is now at value -24.14, with -22.52 for asset returns.

Based on Neurometrix Inc. (NURO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.50. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neurometrix Inc. (NURO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.