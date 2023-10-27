Netgear Inc (NTGR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Netgear Inc (NTGR) is $23.50, which is $11.02 above the current market price. The public float for NTGR is 27.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTGR on October 27, 2023 was 498.53K shares.

NTGR) stock’s latest price update

Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.65 in comparison to its previous close of 10.43, however, the company has experienced a 11.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Erik Bylin – Investor Relations Bryan Murray – Chief Financial Officer Patrick Lo – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Jake Norrison – Raymond James Operator Hello and welcome to NETGEAR’s Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

NTGR’s Market Performance

NTGR’s stock has risen by 11.73% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.61% and a quarterly drop of -7.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Netgear Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.26% for NTGR’s stock, with a -18.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTGR stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for NTGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTGR in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $30 based on the research report published on July 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTGR Trading at 2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTGR rose by +11.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Netgear Inc saw -31.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTGR starting from Cormack Heidi, who sale 2,343 shares at the price of $10.79 back on Oct 24. After this action, Cormack Heidi now owns 62,985 shares of Netgear Inc, valued at $25,281 using the latest closing price.

WERDANN MICHAEL A, the SVP, World Wide Sales of Netgear Inc, sale 5,454 shares at $14.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that WERDANN MICHAEL A is holding 56,230 shares at $77,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+26.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netgear Inc stands at -7.40. The total capital return value is set at -4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.07. Equity return is now at value -18.89, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Netgear Inc (NTGR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.77. Total debt to assets is 4.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Netgear Inc (NTGR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.