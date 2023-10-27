NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, VYX stock has gone down by -1.42%, with a monthly decline of -6.63% and a quarterly plunge of -6.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for NCR Voyix Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for VYX’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) is 33.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VYX is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) is $17.17, VYX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 27, 2023, VYX’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

VYX) stock’s latest price update

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX)’s stock price has soared by 3.58 in relation to previous closing price of 14.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-17 that NCR Voyix, a provider of digital commerce solutions, has made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its ATM-focused businesses. The company, listed under the ticker symbol “VYX,” aims to accelerate its platform conversions, expand services, deepen customer relationships and capture additional market share, it announced in a Tuesday (Oct.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $24 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VYX Trading at -9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -43.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw 6.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from Welling Glenn W., who purchase 255,309 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Nov 11. After this action, Welling Glenn W. now owns 2,918,047 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $5,861,291 using the latest closing price.

Welling Glenn W., the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 287,808 shares at $22.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Welling Glenn W. is holding 2,683,288 shares at $6,338,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.