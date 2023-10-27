Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) is $19.67, which is $18.26 above the current market price. The public float for MBIO is 5.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBIO on October 27, 2023 was 24.88K shares.

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.19 in comparison to its previous close of 1.57, however, the company has experienced a -16.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (Nasdaq: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for difficult-to-treat cancers and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in New York City.

MBIO’s Market Performance

Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has experienced a -16.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.18% drop in the past month, and a -70.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.81% for MBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.27% for MBIO’s stock, with a -73.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBIO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBIO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MBIO Trading at -41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.31%, as shares sank -29.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBIO fell by -16.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8075. In addition, Mustang Bio Inc saw -76.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBIO

The total capital return value is set at -79.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.12. Equity return is now at value -149.52, with -94.79 for asset returns.

Based on Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 67.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.41. Total debt to assets is 33.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.62.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.