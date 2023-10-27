Morningstar Inc (MORN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ: MORN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 150.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Morningstar Inc (MORN) by analysts is $230.00, which is -$18.0 below the current market price. The public float for MORN is 26.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MORN was 257.72K shares.

MORN) stock’s latest price update

Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ: MORN)’s stock price has soared by 12.69 in relation to previous closing price of 220.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that High-interest rates are here to stay for the foreseeable future. Financial services stocks promise to be some of the most affected by the Fed’s pronouncement.

MORN’s Market Performance

Morningstar Inc (MORN) has seen a 9.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.17% gain in the past month and a 5.29% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for MORN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.06% for MORN’s stock, with a 14.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MORN Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MORN rose by +9.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $230.18. In addition, Morningstar Inc saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MORN starting from Landis Gail S, who sale 580 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Landis Gail S now owns 5,147 shares of Morningstar Inc, valued at $145,000 using the latest closing price.

Mansueto Joseph D, the Executive Chairman of Morningstar Inc, sale 11,394 shares at $235.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Mansueto Joseph D is holding 11,517,505 shares at $2,680,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morningstar Inc stands at +3.78. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value 5.85, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morningstar Inc (MORN), the company’s capital structure generated 109.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.30. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Morningstar Inc (MORN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.