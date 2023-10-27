MGO Global Inc (MGOL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGOL is 5.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGOL on October 27, 2023 was 191.56K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MGOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL) has dropped by -11.41 compared to previous close of 0.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-08-03 that MIAMI, FL / BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / LONDON, UK / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2023 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), operator of The Messi Store, (“MGO” or the “Company” or “MGO Global”), today announced that the Company will host a public webcast on Monday, August 14, 2023, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial and operational results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

MGOL’s Market Performance

MGOL’s stock has fallen by -16.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.32% and a quarterly drop of -72.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.54% for MGO Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.31% for MGOL’s stock, with a -69.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -44.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.25%, as shares sank -47.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL fell by -16.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6912. In addition, MGO Global Inc saw -89.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-251.81 for the present operating margin

+67.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGO Global Inc stands at -246.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 19.94 and the total asset turnover is 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MGO Global Inc (MGOL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.