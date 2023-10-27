Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) by analysts is $4.25, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for MREO is 126.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. On October 27, 2023, the average trading volume of MREO was 1.19M shares.

The stock of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) has increased by 9.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) (“Mereo” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Dr. Denise Scots-Knight, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 10:55am ET / 03:55pm BST.

MREO’s Market Performance

MREO’s stock has fallen by -4.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.93% and a quarterly rise of 36.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.84% for Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.05% for MREO’s stock, with a 55.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MREO Trading at 26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares surge +41.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5177. In addition, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR saw 142.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The total capital return value is set at -46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.83. Equity return is now at value -39.59, with -26.75 for asset returns.

Based on Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO), the company’s capital structure generated 20.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.11. Total debt to assets is 14.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.