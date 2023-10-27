Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MDNA) has decreased by -28.18 when compared to last closing price of 0.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel Superkines, announced that the Company will present preclinical results featuring its MDNA223 BiSKIT candidate at the 2023 AACR Special Conference in Cancer Research: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy to be held from October 1 – 4, 2023, in Toronto, Canada.

, and the 36-month beta value for MDNA is at 1.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MDNA is $3.51, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for MDNA is 53.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for MDNA on October 27, 2023 was 228.17K shares.

MDNA’s Market Performance

MDNA’s stock has seen a -35.75% decrease for the week, with a -35.52% drop in the past month and a -63.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.22% for MDNA’s stock, with a -65.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDNA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MDNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDNA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $12 based on the research report published on December 18, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

MDNA Trading at -43.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares sank -44.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDNA fell by -41.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2799. In addition, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp saw -60.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDNA

The total capital return value is set at -64.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.94. Equity return is now at value -37.97, with -32.99 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (MDNA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.