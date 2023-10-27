MaxLinear Inc (MXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ: MXL)’s stock price has gone decline by -21.96 in comparison to its previous close of 18.40, however, the company has experienced a -30.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-26 that MaxLinear’s Q3 sales and earnings results fell short of Wall Street’s targets. The company’s forward guidance was also concerning.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MXL is 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MXL is $23.45, which is $9.09 above the current price. The public float for MXL is 73.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MXL on October 27, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

MXL’s Market Performance

MXL stock saw a decrease of -30.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -35.11% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.09% for MaxLinear Inc (MXL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.50% for MXL’s stock, with a -50.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MXL Trading at -34.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -36.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MXL fell by -30.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.87. In addition, MaxLinear Inc saw -57.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MXL starting from LOUGHEED JAMES, who sale 115,944 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Feb 03. After this action, LOUGHEED JAMES now owns 3,921 shares of MaxLinear Inc, valued at $4,723,973 using the latest closing price.

Bollesen Michael, the Vice President of Sales of MaxLinear Inc, sale 5,757 shares at $38.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Bollesen Michael is holding 81,474 shares at $224,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+56.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for MaxLinear Inc stands at +11.16. The total capital return value is set at 22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.23. Equity return is now at value -0.54, with -0.31 for asset returns.

Based on MaxLinear Inc (MXL), the company’s capital structure generated 23.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.70. Total debt to assets is 13.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MaxLinear Inc (MXL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.