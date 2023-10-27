Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRO is 2.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MRO is $33.70, which is $6.0 above the current price. The public float for MRO is 603.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRO on October 27, 2023 was 10.54M shares.

MRO) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49 in relation to its previous close of 28.12. However, the company has experienced a -5.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that U.S. shale production growth rates are declining due to various factors, including a focus on free cash flow and depletion of Tier One inventories. Devon Energy is rumored to be considering a major M&A deal, potentially acquiring Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is a standout performer in the industry, with a commitment to maximizing sustainable free cash flow and shareholder value.

MRO’s Market Performance

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen a -5.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month and a 6.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for MRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for MRO stock, with a simple moving average of 10.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRO Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRO fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.04. In addition, Marathon Oil Corporation saw 2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRO starting from Whitehead Dane E, who sale 53,403 shares at the price of $27.05 back on Sep 29. After this action, Whitehead Dane E now owns 156,481 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation, valued at $1,444,639 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Michael A, the Executive VP, Operations of Marathon Oil Corporation, sale 37,000 shares at $27.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Henderson Michael A is holding 94,254 shares at $1,010,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.92 for the present operating margin

+56.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Oil Corporation stands at +47.90. The total capital return value is set at 21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 17.97, with 10.71 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.